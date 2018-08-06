GALLERY: Prestigious exhibition attracts top artists to Bay
WITH humble beginnings 35 years ago, the annual Competitive Art Exhibition is now the most prestigious event on the Hervey Bay Art Society calendar.
More than 260 people attended the opening on Friday.
President Rolf Sieber has seen the exhibition grow from its debut in 1983 to the thriving event it is today.
"The yearly event attracts artists from all over Queensland and northern NSW and the quality of the artworks is getting better each year," Mr Sieber said.
"Fraser Coast Regional Council and local businesses are proud sponsors and supporters of the event.
"With prizes totalling $6700, it's one of the biggest art shows in the state."
"Art and culture are essential elements of a community.
"Access to a diverse range of exhibitions enriches the lives of residents and visitors to the Fraser Coast."
He said entrants' portfolios and pockets would expand if they placed in the competition, which was judged by professional artist Don Milner.
"It's very prestigious. Usually if you win here in Hervey Bay, in your portfolio, that means something," he said.
"Especially if you win the first section because to win $2000 doesn't happen every day. Whoever wins it, the first prize, even the others, they all get money and recognition for the artwork they've produced."
Mr Seiber has four paintings in the exhibition and said he was lucky enough to win first prize in the landscape category.
The exhibition runs until September 9 at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.
RESULTS
SECTION 1 - OPEN, ANY SUBJECT
First prize: Lyn Green, Portrait of Ian Dodds
Second prize: Shannus O'Sullivan, Dawn Service
Highly commended: Paul Pettersson, Untitled
Highly commended: Chris Postle, Mother Nature's Master piece
Commended: Jillanne Cahill, Wreck Rock
SECTION 2: LANDSCAPE
First prize: Rolf Sieber, Sunrise at Cathedral Rocks
Second prize: Lyn Green, Landscape
Highly commended: Wendy Talbot, Deep
Commended: Anne Bedsor, The Avenue
SECTION 3: SEASCAPE
First prize: Paul Barnes, Perpetual Motion
Second prize: John McVeigh Brown, Rough Sea Bicheno
Highly commended: Jillanne Cahill, Sand Dunes
Commended: Rolf Sieber, Hideaway Bay
4 SECTION: AUSTRALIAN FLORA AND FAUNA
First prize: Gail Thomas, Preening Time
Second prize: Pam Price, Urangan Locals
Highly commended: Jeanette Lewis, Cones Coastal Banksia
Commended: Jillian Lamprey, Dream Believer
5 SECTION: FIGURATIVE AND PORTRAITURE
First prize: Genevieve Neale, I Wear Glasses
Second prize: Paul Neale, Jordan & Maddie
Highly commended: David Probyn, Mother
Commended: Gail Thomas - Joy, the Carer
6 SECTION: ABSTRACT
First prize: Aspacia Poteri, Enigma
Second prize: Angelique Waves, Sea
Highly commended: Kaye Higginson, Winter Orange
Commended: Jan Tilman, Green Algae
7 SECTION: MINIATURE PAINTING
First prize: Delores Vary, Old Timer
Second prize: Coral Stell, Hitting the Mark
Highly commended: Josephine Baddeley, The Swimmers
Commended: Joy Davern, Chrysanthemums