GALLERY: Prestigious exhibition attracts top artists to Bay

Hervey Bay Arts Society President Rolf Sieber with just some of the 150 artworks on display at the 35th Annual Competitive Art Exhibition at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery. Alistair Brightman

WITH humble beginnings 35 years ago, the annual Competitive Art Exhibition is now the most prestigious event on the Hervey Bay Art Society calendar.

More than 260 people attended the opening on Friday.

President Rolf Sieber has seen the exhibition grow from its debut in 1983 to the thriving event it is today.

"The yearly event attracts artists from all over Queensland and northern NSW and the quality of the artworks is getting better each year," Mr Sieber said.

"Fraser Coast Regional Council and local businesses are proud sponsors and supporters of the event.

"With prizes totalling $6700, it's one of the biggest art shows in the state."

"Art and culture are essential elements of a community.

"Access to a diverse range of exhibitions enriches the lives of residents and visitors to the Fraser Coast."

He said entrants' portfolios and pockets would expand if they placed in the competition, which was judged by professional artist Don Milner.

"It's very prestigious. Usually if you win here in Hervey Bay, in your portfolio, that means something," he said.

"Especially if you win the first section because to win $2000 doesn't happen every day. Whoever wins it, the first prize, even the others, they all get money and recognition for the artwork they've produced."

Mr Seiber has four paintings in the exhibition and said he was lucky enough to win first prize in the landscape category.

The exhibition runs until September 9 at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

RESULTS

SECTION 1 - OPEN, ANY SUBJECT

First prize: Lyn Green, Portrait of Ian Dodds

Second prize: Shannus O'Sullivan, Dawn Service

Highly commended: Paul Pettersson, Untitled

Highly commended: Chris Postle, Mother Nature's Master piece

Commended: Jillanne Cahill, Wreck Rock

SECTION 2: LANDSCAPE

First prize: Rolf Sieber, Sunrise at Cathedral Rocks

Second prize: Lyn Green, Landscape

Highly commended: Wendy Talbot, Deep

Commended: Anne Bedsor, The Avenue

SECTION 3: SEASCAPE

First prize: Paul Barnes, Perpetual Motion

Second prize: John McVeigh Brown, Rough Sea Bicheno

Highly commended: Jillanne Cahill, Sand Dunes

Commended: Rolf Sieber, Hideaway Bay

4 SECTION: AUSTRALIAN FLORA AND FAUNA

First prize: Gail Thomas, Preening Time

Second prize: Pam Price, Urangan Locals

Highly commended: Jeanette Lewis, Cones Coastal Banksia

Commended: Jillian Lamprey, Dream Believer

5 SECTION: FIGURATIVE AND PORTRAITURE

First prize: Genevieve Neale, I Wear Glasses

Second prize: Paul Neale, Jordan & Maddie

Highly commended: David Probyn, Mother

Commended: Gail Thomas - Joy, the Carer

6 SECTION: ABSTRACT

First prize: Aspacia Poteri, Enigma

Second prize: Angelique Waves, Sea

Highly commended: Kaye Higginson, Winter Orange

Commended: Jan Tilman, Green Algae

7 SECTION: MINIATURE PAINTING

First prize: Delores Vary, Old Timer

Second prize: Coral Stell, Hitting the Mark

Highly commended: Josephine Baddeley, The Swimmers

Commended: Joy Davern, Chrysanthemums