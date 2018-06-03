PHOTOS: Record-breaking crowd at Relish Festival

SMILES and laughter poured as quick as the wine did at a day dedicated to celebrating local produce, held in the heart of Maryborough.

More than 3000 people came through the gate for the annual Relish Food and Wine Festival on Saturday, making it the event's biggest turnout to date.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said the increased turnout, encompassing locals and out-of-town visitors, was partly attributed to changing the venue to Mary River Park-lands from Queen's Park.

"This was its fifth year, we are always trying to be innovating and we concentrated on moving it to the Wharf St precinct, giving it a more intimate and festive feel," Mr Simons said.

"The event's purpose is to give something inspirational for locals to attend, and attract visitors."

It was a generous increase in numbers from last year's Relish Festival, which attracted about 2500 people.

A two-hour Long Lunch treated guests to a four-course meal prepared by some of the region's most loved chefs, while the Gin Joint sessions were completely sold out.

Food stalls and wine tastings scattered around the set-up provided plenty to taste.

Event co-ordinator Amber Tucker said the organising team was "ecstatic" at the day's success.

"We were very excited to see record breaking crowds," Ms Tucker said.

The Mary Poppins Festival is the next major event on the Fraser Coast calendar, followed by the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival.