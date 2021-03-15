THREE-piece suits, a cowboy's hat and tutus all covered in mud.

It was an odd sight, but one of accomplishment as groups of people punched their way across the Obstacle Hell finish line.

More than 1000 people took on the 35 obstacles across the 5km course which held its maiden event at the Tarmaroo Scout Camp at Bluewater yesterday.

Competitors includied the region's very own ginger Ninja Warrior Paul Culloty and Townsville personal trainer Natalia Holmes, the wife of Cowboys star Valentine Holmes.

Obstacle Hell event manager Dan Gold said he was impressed by the number people who took the assault course head on.

"At many of my other events, you get Mr and Mrs Fitness-type people but this event we had people of all shapes and sizes and all ages getting involved," Mr Gold said.

"The oldest person to take on the course was 78 years old and she finished the course in an hour and a half. She even jumped off an inflatable tower four metres in the air.

"People doubt themselves but they come to a challenge like this and they shock themselves. You see people stumbling over the finish line and there is a look of accomplishment, and relief, on their faces."

Townsville's first Obstacle Hell at the Tarmaroo Scout Camp at Bluewater. Danny Sincotta . Picture: Alix Sweeney

The fastest person across the course finished in 47 minutes while the longest took a tick over three-and-a-half hours. But Mr Gold said the time it took was irrelevant.

"We just want to bring the fun back to the obstacle course. I think it shows people in Townsville are just looking for alternate ways to kickstart their fitness," he said.

The Obstacle Hell team are already planning their course for next year with the event expected to become an annual event

Originally published as PHOTOS: Residents get muddy in hell