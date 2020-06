Rednav is led back in front of the members stand after winning the Grafton Cup.

Rednav is led back in front of the members stand after winning the Grafton Cup.

THE July Carnival is an institution for Graftonites from all walks of life.

Moments of emotion, passion, devastation and sheer elation are just a few we have captured over the years.

Check out some of the highlights from years gone by in the gallery below.