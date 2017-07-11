22°
Sport

PHOTOS: Roller derby competition on the Fraser Coast

Annie Perets
| 11th Jul 2017 2:45 PM
Hot Chilli Cup - roller derby at the Maryborough Showgrounds. Annabelle "Anna Death" Simpson from the Red Hot Chilli Rollers.
Hot Chilli Cup - roller derby at the Maryborough Showgrounds. Annabelle "Anna Death" Simpson from the Red Hot Chilli Rollers. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROLLER derby was made famous by Drew Barrymore's Whip It movie and requires speed, passion and inevitable bruising.

Dubbed the fastest growing sport in the world, local athletes have caught on to the roller derby trend and aren't afraid to give it their all.

Hervey Bay club Red Hot Chilli Rollers Inc hosted a competition at the weekend, the Hot Chilli Cup, which attracted skaters from across the state.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

About 70 junior competitors took part with teams coming from Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Bundaberg.

Red Hot Chilli Rollers Inc president and coach Bernadette Simpson said the roller derby's increasing popularity was visible by the growth in player numbers from last year's event.

"We had twice as many kids come this year," Ms Simpson said.

"It was about having fun, learning from each other, and making friends."

Though players can get started in roller derby as soon as skates fit on their feet, seven-year-old is the starting competition age.

"And juniors go through to 17 years, and then they can move into adult," Ms Simpson said.

Next year's Hot Chilli Cup is expected to be even bigger, and will be a two-day event.

Hervey Bay Red Hot Chilli Rollers Inc holds training sessions on Saturdays at Urangan State High School.

Go to the Hervey Bay Red Hot Chilli Rollers Inc Facebook page here to learn more about the club and upcoming open days.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dunga derby fcsport fraser coast

EXPLAINED: Why One Nation won't support the cashless card

EXPLAINED: Why One Nation won't support the cashless card

PAULINE Hanson’s candidate for Hervey Bay has weighed in on the cashless welfare card debate, saying he doesn’t support the model proposed by the LNP.

Dream winter weather here to stay on Fraser Coast: BOM

Ruby and Thomas Coop enjoy some fun in the sun on a beautiful winter's day.

Despite a couple of wet days we're in for a sunny week ahead.

Pregnant mum uses baby pram in Bay shoplifting spree

Hervey Bay courthouse. Photo Tracey Joynson / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Jessica Kathleen Todd hid the $89 fragrance in blankets

'Cancer prevention' no excuse for cannabis use

A 40-year-old North Bundaberg storeman pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drug possession.

That's a new one

Local Partners

17yo science whizz crowned Burrum Coalfest Princess

Her mum once went for the tiara and now science whizz Greta Stephensen is the reigning Burrum Coalfest Princess.

Neighbourhood centre open day brings joy

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's open day last week was a huge success and plans to make it an annual event have already begun. HBNC CEO Tanya Stevenson.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's open day went off with a bang

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

THE Executive Producer of Australia’s new favourite TV program has let us in on some of the show’s behind the scenes secrets.

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

MOTIVATED VENDOR REQUIRES IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 $375,000

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!