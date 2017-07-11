PHOTOS: Roller derby competition on the Fraser Coast

Hot Chilli Cup - roller derby at the Maryborough Showgrounds. Annabelle "Anna Death" Simpson from the Red Hot Chilli Rollers.

ROLLER derby was made famous by Drew Barrymore's Whip It movie and requires speed, passion and inevitable bruising.

Dubbed the fastest growing sport in the world, local athletes have caught on to the roller derby trend and aren't afraid to give it their all.

Hervey Bay club Red Hot Chilli Rollers Inc hosted a competition at the weekend, the Hot Chilli Cup, which attracted skaters from across the state.

About 70 junior competitors took part with teams coming from Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Bundaberg.

Red Hot Chilli Rollers Inc president and coach Bernadette Simpson said the roller derby's increasing popularity was visible by the growth in player numbers from last year's event.

"We had twice as many kids come this year," Ms Simpson said.

"It was about having fun, learning from each other, and making friends."

Though players can get started in roller derby as soon as skates fit on their feet, seven-year-old is the starting competition age.

"And juniors go through to 17 years, and then they can move into adult," Ms Simpson said.

Next year's Hot Chilli Cup is expected to be even bigger, and will be a two-day event.

Hervey Bay Red Hot Chilli Rollers Inc holds training sessions on Saturdays at Urangan State High School.

Go to the Hervey Bay Red Hot Chilli Rollers Inc Facebook page here to learn more about the club and upcoming open days.