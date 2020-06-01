PHOTOS: See first whales to arrive in Hervey Bay for 2020

Humpback whales have been spotted off the coast of Hervey Bay.

THE first humpback whales of the season have been spotted off the coast of Hervey Bay.

Peter Lynch from Blue Dolphin Marine Tours watched the visitors make their way into the Bay alongside Vicki Neville from Tasman Venture.

With social distancing measures still in place and remaining coronavirus restrictions threatening to impact on whale watching operators, Mr Lynch hopes its is a sign that good humpback numbers are headed our way.

The whales were spotted at Gatakers at Point Vernon and then later at Scarness and from Torquay jetty.

Whale operators are hoping with people now able to travel around the state, Queenslanders will get behind them and back their businesses while enjoying an unforgettable tourism experience.