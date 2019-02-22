PHOTOS: Sports precinct opens for business

Opening of new Fraser Coast Sports Precinct - Mayor George Seymour and Min. Stirling Hinchliffe with Jasmine Gerchow (oztag), Jude Budby (football) and Addyson Frainey (netball).

Opening of new Fraser Coast Sports Precinct - Mayor George Seymour and Min. Stirling Hinchliffe with Jasmine Gerchow (oztag), Jude Budby (football) and Addyson Frainey (netball). Alistair Brightman

WALKING through the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct at its open day had the feel of a tour of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory - but for sports lovers.

Every turn brought a discovery at the Nikenbah facility, as the atmosphere buzzed with children playing sport at the top-notch sporting facility suitable for major events.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The precinct now has facilities for netball, soccer and Oztag.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said more than 2000 people had already registered to use the precinct for the three sports.

Still to be built are tennis courts, an athletics track, and AFL fields, with the final project to span about 60 hectares.

Among those checking out the facilities on Saturday was the Wegner family, who used the opportunity to pick up a netball uniform for Sasha.

With her other daughter Sienna involved in soccer, mother Kelly said it was convenient for both her daughters' sports to be played one place.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, who attended the opening, said a variety of sports clubs were interested in the next stage of the precinct's construction.