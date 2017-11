Jay Fielding Full Profile Login to follow

RESIDENTS across Bundaberg were able to capture some amazing shots during and after this afternoon's brief but powerful storm.

Swirling dark skies, felled trees, bolts of lightning and destruction to property around the region made for some incredible images.

BoM reported winds of up to 100km/h during the drama, which left more than 20,000 households without power and roads cut around the region.