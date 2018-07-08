PHOTOS: Thousands come to Mary Poppins event

Mary Poppins Festival 2018 - Cnst Brendan Bowers issues Mary Poppins with a stern warning over some of the contents of her bag.

FROM nannies to chimney sweeps, the welcomed invasion of colourful characters to Maryborough at the weekend transformed the Heritage City into 20th century London - the year 1910 to be exact.

Thousands of locals and visitors came out for the highlight event of the Mary Poppins Festival, Mary Poppins in the Park, on Saturday.

Local icon Carmel Murdoch, who has taken on the role of Mary Poppins for the past 19 years, said the day was simply "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious".

"Even though it was raining, the children in the nanny races were loving it," Mrs Murdoch said.

"People came from all over, including from Darwin and Adelaide."

Celebrations for the literary mastermind behind the nanny, author PL Tavers initially began as a morning tea.

High-turnout and popularity led to the formation of a festival in 2005.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said a unique program, including productions and author sessions, contributed to the festival's success this year.

The restoration of the Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of PL Tavers - will be complete by next year's celebrations.