Kaitlyn, Matthew and Lucy Burgess visit the Toogoom Easter Fair.
Community

PHOTOS: Toogoom Easter Fair a loved event

1st Apr 2018 10:19 AM

TOOGOOM got into the Easter spirit early into the long weekend with an annual tradition that covers the town with eggs, bunny ears and a lots of smiles.

People of all ages went along to the Toogoom Easter Fair.

The Good Friday event was full of activities, giving attendees the opportunity to let their creative juices flow through free craft stations.

Some of the creations were then put on display at an Easter bonnet parade.

Parents were entertained by market and food stalls.
 

