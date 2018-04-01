PHOTOS: Toogoom Easter Fair a loved event

TOOGOOM got into the Easter spirit early into the long weekend with an annual tradition that covers the town with eggs, bunny ears and a lots of smiles.



People of all ages went along to the Toogoom Easter Fair.

Photos View Photo Gallery





The Good Friday event was full of activities, giving attendees the opportunity to let their creative juices flow through free craft stations.



Some of the creations were then put on display at an Easter bonnet parade.



Parents were entertained by market and food stalls.

