PHOTOS: Weather puts Coast fishers to the test

HELLO everyone! Here is this week's report and photos.

This past week's weather has put even the most seasoned fisher to the test but we had some anglers scoring an A+ for their efforts - where there's a will there's a way.

Let's check out what's been caught and some tips and hints on how to fish to the conditions.

We are pretty lucky to have such a diverse area available to us even when Mother Nature throws us our first curve ball after what I believe to be the last we'll see of winter.

Warmer weather and a possible afternoon storm or two is on the way. It's not such a bad thing with very positive things often following a good downpour.

Photos View Photo Gallery

We're already seeing a few a prawns starting to flick about so bait numbers will be on the increase which is just an extra bonus.

Lately fishos have still been catching winter and summer whiting in good numbers and sizes, but most popular would be the flathead catches over the past two to three weeks with some caught and released being well over the maximum 75cm legal limit - it's great to see.

Choosing to target this species on lures is extremely productive using either hard or soft lures, even up to 5 or 6 inches long (12 to 15cm) with a wobble or rattle, is recommended to stir the water and attract the predator.

The Mary River is still the spot to be to chase the black and silver bream.

Small cranker or krusty crab lures have been working a treat or for the bait users you can't go past the old garlic soaked chicken fillet or oily mullet strip.

Best to try around Reindeer Rocks, lower Rocky Point and up towards the heads around Tandora.

Poking around the shallows between the Crab Islands, Horse Shoe Banks and The Powers Islands is the ideal environment for a threadfin to be lurking in the drains for bait fish so matching the hatch fishing with a prawn, herring or mullet is a must.

The river would have to be one of the most protected spots to fish in, it's fishable in even the worst of winds.