Abby Jorgensen and some of her work.
News

PHOTOS: Wide Bay teen making her mark with artworks

Crystal Jones
10th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Abby Jorgensen can't remember a time she didn't have art in her life.

The 14-year-old now lives in Hervey Bay, but is still connected to Bundaberg through family and the artworks that you may see on some local walls.

One of Abby's pencil artworks.
"I love painting and drawing with black and white pencils," Abby said.

The young artist's efforts ramped up when she was commissioned to paint two large oil artworks for offices in Bundaberg - one of Batman and another of Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman in oil paint, an artwork which now hangs proudly in a Bundaberg office.
She'd already painted an artwork of Batman villain the Joker when her mum posted it to Facebook and she was asked to create the other two stunning works.

Young Wide Bay artist Abby Jorgensen.
Abby says the Batman painting took about a month, while the portrait of Wonder Woman took two.

"I always tend to love portraits, especially of women's faces," she said.

"One day I'll do one in colour on a canvas."

Abby also loves to work in pencil.
Abby's talent has not been missed at school either, being named the youngest ever recipient of the Principal's Choice Art Award and topping both Year 8 and 9 grades.

Abby's painting of the Joker.
Abby will paint anything she can, including shirts, cushion covers and her own iPad case.

Abby with her superhero paintings that both call Bundaberg home.
Art is something the teen hopes to always have in her life, as she combines it with her love of physical fitness and weightlifting.

To commission an artwork, contact Tan Williams or Al Macgillivray on Facebook.

Abby says she's been drawing for as long as she can remember.
