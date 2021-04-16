PHOTOS: Youth charge ahead on opening day at Aussies
The country's juniors were the first to chase national glory as the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships got under way on the Sunshine Coast.
Photos
With the 2020 Aussies cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U14 and U15 athletes' got their first taste of the national competition in two years on Friday with close to 1000 juniors lining up.
YOUR GUIDE: Key events, road and park closures for Aussies
TOP 8: Best youth lifesavers to watch at Aussies
AUSSIES: 'We're athletes, but lifesavers first' says Rogers
Maroochydore beach hosted ironman and ironwoman and surf and board races throughout the day.
Meanwhile, sprints and beach relays took place at Mooloolaba.
The youth competition continues on Saturday before masters take over from Sunday.
A total of 315 surf clubs from across the country will come together to compete in more than 480 beach and ocean events across Maroochydore, Alexandra Headland and Mooloolaba beaches at the Aussies between 16-24.
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards