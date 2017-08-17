Pialba adventure playground gets tick from council

TICK OF APPROVAL: Councillors voted unanimously for the development applicatio for the Pialba adventure playground.

A DEVELOPMENT application to build an adventure playground with sky towers, climbing nets and swing bridges has been approved by council.

Councillors voted unanimously at yesterday's meeting to build the $900,000 near the All Abilities playground at Pialba. It follows a community and council divide over the previous location on Seafront Oval, which led to a hasty location change at May's council meeting.

The playground will feature 7.3m skytowers, a vertical rope tunnel for climbing and an 'octanet' among other features. Councillor Darren Everard said the new facility would offer more elements for young people .

"The adventure playground will give older children and young teenagers something to do while their younger brothers and sisters are at WetSide or the All Abilities Playground," Cr Everard said.

The project was funded under the State Government's Works for Queensland program.