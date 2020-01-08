Pialba bakery feeling the effect of late night break-in

Owner of Pie and Pastry Paradise, Jodie Berkhout in the Pialba bakery. The store was broken into late on Tuesday night.

THE owners of a Hervey Bay bakery are questioning whether people understand the hard work it takes to keep a small business running.

Jodie Berkhout spoke to the Chronicle after the Pie & Pastry Paradise store in Pialba was broken into late on Tuesday night.

"Small businesses really suffer as a result of crime. Although nothing was taken this time, such incidents hit us in the pocket," Ms Berkhout said.

She said insurance excess, security call-outs and repair work to damaged property amounted to thousands of dollars.

"Whoever did this doesn't know what it takes to keep a business open," she said.

Three unknown perpetrators allegedly broke into the family-owned bakery by smashing a glass door.

"They were really determined to get in. They threw a rock at the glass repeatedly until breaking through," Ms Berkhout said.

She said CCTV footage showed two of the suspects entering the premises and having a look around.

They fled after realising the cash register was empty.

"Police woke us up at our home just after midnight because they couldn't reach us on the phone," Ms Berkhout said.

"At first, I feared the worst and thought something had happened to a family member. Officers don't just come to your house in the middle of the night."

She and her husband, Nic raced to the bakery and remained there until about 6am on Wednesday.

"Bakeries open early in the morning, it's the nature of our work, but we have been left anxious. What if this happened when our staff were arriving?" she asked.

Suspects allegedly smashed the glass door of the Pie and Pastry Paradise bakery in Pialba with rock late on Tuesday night. Photo: Contributed.

The forced entry did not prevent the bakery from operating as normal.

Ms Berkhout said part of the store was cordoned off because of the broken glass.

New panels were installed after forensic investigators finished their work.

The Hervey Bay community has rallied behind the couple, urging them to carry on.

"We've received lots of messages of support on social media," Ms Berkhout said.

Police confirmed the incident.

A spokeswoman said the suspects entered and exited the store through the same broken glass door.

Investigations are under way.