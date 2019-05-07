Pialba man scrawls 'dog' on prison wall in own blood

BLOOD on the walls, vomit on the floor and urine dripping from the intercom.

It sounds like a scene from a horror move but this is what police officers were confronted with after Daniel Sakowsky went on a rampage at the Hervey Bay watchhouse.

Police arrested the 32-year-old Hervey Bay man on January 1 after he bashed his 73-year-old father in a drunken rage.

Sakowsky was injured while in custody and treated by paramedics but his behaviour soon took a dark turn.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said during the night Sakowsky woke up and yelled at police to let him go.

"He has then reopened his wound, taken the bandage off and flicked blood around wilfully and written dog with blood on the rear cell wall," Snr Const Edwards said.

"He stood up and started urinating on the floor as well as on the cell intercom and cushions that had been supplied.

"After urinating, he then put his fingers down his throat and started vomiting on the floor."

Sakowsky then tried to strike an officer through the meal slot and kicked and punched the cell walls.

"When police tried to remove him from the cell, he curled himself up into a ball and was kicking out with his legs when they approached.

"He had to be taken to the padded cell just for his safety and the safety of the officers."

It was a simple request from his father that led to Sakowsky's violent outburst.

Sakowsky and his girlfriend had spent time at the 73-year-old's house when the woman was asked to leave.

In response, Sakowsky ripped his father's phone from the wall and smashed it on the floor.

He spat in the older man's face and struck him on the arm.

Sakowsky's mother's actions prevented the violence from becoming more serious.

"He tried to get a knife and both the aggrieved and the defendant's mother have pushed that draw closed," Snr Const Edwards said.

Senior Constable Edwards said the aggrieved tried to walk away, but Sakowsky followed him, grabbed him by the throat and forced him onto the floor.

The altercation only stopped when Sakwosky's girlfriend pulled him away.

Appearing via video link from jail on Thursday, May 2, Sakowsky pleaded guilty to eight charges including wilful damage, breaching a domestic violence order and obstructing police.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge sentenced Sakowsky to six months in jail, wholly suspended, and 12 months' probation.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.