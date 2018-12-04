Pialba property price skyrockets $145k in three years

AFTER 24 days on the market, a Pialba home has beaten its last sale price by $145,000 to become the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property at 1 Leaward Bvd, which is about 500m from the Esplanade, sold for $675,000 last week.

The single-storey house situated on a 624sq m block has a chlorine-free, copper nickel based heated in-ground pool with an automatic garden irrigation system.

1 Leaward Bvd, Pialba Elders/ realestate.com

The home also has 5kw solar grids, security alarm and camera system, two gas hot water systems and a double lock-up garage.

The property had substantially increased in value since it was last sold in $530,000 in September, 2015.

1 Leaward Bvd, Pialba Elders/ realestate.com

The house was built on the block two years before in 2013.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has been sitting at $325,000, just ahead of units which are $255,000.

On the market, there are currently 414 houses listed for sale in the $0-$299,999 category and 111 units.

1 Leaward Bvd, Pialba Elders/ realestate.com

The highest number of houses on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 611 and 42 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 222 houses listed and six units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category with just 64 houses and two units.

Twenty-nine houses and one unit are listed for more than $1 million.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $315,000 which gave one-lucky home owner the title to 10 Krista Ct in Burrum Heads.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 4 Petrel Av in River Heads which sold for $70,000.

1. 1 Leaward Bvd, Pialba $675,000

2. 751 Teddington Rd, Teddington $630,000

3. 24 Turrum St, Scarness $575,000

4. 5 Eagle Cl, Craignish $480,000

5. 659 Esplanade, Urangan $475,000

6. 173 Bosel Rd, Tinana $455,000

7. 16 Satinwood Av, Urraween $443,000

8. 56 Shell St, Urangan $436,500

9. 26 Glenco Dr, Craignish $417,000

10. 11 Empire Cct, Dundowran $410,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

For more see the Fraser Coast Property Guide in Saturday's Chronicle.