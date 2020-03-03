Pialba ready to make a racquet

GAME SET MATCH: Pialba State School Tennis Excellence Program has hit an ace with its students with H&PD teacher Keith Hill and Ace Tennis Coach Luke Harvey

TENNIS: Pialba State School has served an ace for its budding Ash Bartys and Pat Rafters with its Tennis Excellence Program.

More than 60 students at lunch time will take to the courts and try to emulate some of Australia’s greatest tennis sporting champions.

Health and physical education teacher Keith Hill said the program over the last three years had worked well with the students.

“It’s been an absolute success at getting kids out to be more active and take an interest in the sport,” Mr Hill said.

“Tennis is a popular sport and there is the social side to playing it and to get the kids out playing is great to see.”

It is supported by a State Government grant program and players are picked based on their health and physical education class reports.

Tennis courts, the school hall or anywhere that can be used as a playing surface are being used by the Pialba State School students.

Ace Tennis coach Luke Harvey enjoyed the challenge of coaching the Pialba students and teaching them a sport in which Australia has a long respected involvement.

“I love doing the coaching and not only is it a sports excellence class but it also gets the students out being active and socialising with each other,” Harvey said.

“Any school has the opportunity to take part in this program and it has great positive benefits for the students and they can learn a sporting skill for life.”