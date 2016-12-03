Pialba residents fume over dust from Ocean Blue Estate

SINCE development on the Ocean Blue Estate in Pialba started, Angie Weeks says she has encountered constant problems with the dust kicking up on her property.

During her speech at Thursday's council meeting, Ms Weeks said she'd had "more than enough of the damage to our properties" from the development of the Ocean Blue Estate, which had caused damage to the properties in the area.

She claimed that council had not done enough to help residents and manage the bonds for the development site, as only $10,000 had been kept on the property.

"I can actually speak about my new curtains, which have basically now disintegrated because of the dust; my lounge suite, which is no longer cream, it's now quite grey.

"My carpets ... need to be replaced; my tanks need to be replaced and have the mud taken out," she said.

"Quite frankly, I've not had enough support from you guys and from council.

"So I'm going to ask you formally; who is responsible for allowing just $10,000 to be held in trust?"

Ms Weeks urged council to go back to the developers and hold them accountable for the issue.

"At this very point in time, I have in excess of $12,500 worth of damage to one property," she said.

The Ocean Blue Estate was hailed as "Hervey Bay's premier housing estate" by developers.

A spokesperson for the developers said they had done everything possible to limit the dust during construction, including using dust suppression systems as recently as a week ago.