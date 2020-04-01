Pialba shoppers line up for their turn

PATIENT SHOPPERS: Ashleigh Peters waited in line at Woolworths Pialba in compliance with social distancing regulations, waiting for her turn to be called through. Photo: Cody Fox

WOOLWORTHS Pialba shopper Ashleigh Peters didn't mind patiently waiting in line for her turn to go inside and do her shopping.

"I know some people get a little frustrated about it but it's to keep it under control and so people don't miss out their turn," Ms Peters said.

"We are all keeping our social distancing and some people are using trolleys as a guide to keep a space between us."

The shopping centre had customers lining up outside under the shade with only one access in and one exit out.

Security and Woolworths staff were on hand to help direct customers in and out.

In a release from Woolworths it stated the Hervey Bay stores would be open for customers from 9am to 6pm daily from April 1.

Outside these hours, the stores will be operating as a Priority Delivery Hub. This important change will help provide extra home deliveries to the elderly, people with disability, those with compromised immunity and in mandatory isolation.