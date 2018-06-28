Pialba skate park given green light by council

PIALBA PRECINCT: Concept designs of the Pialba skate park, on the left, located next to the adventure playground.

A NEW $2.6 million youth precinct in Pialba will soon take shape after councillors approved the next stage of development.

A new skate park will be developed near the adventure playground at Seafront Oval, as part of the Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan and the Hervey Bay Esplanade Tourist Precinct Master Plan.

Councillors voted 6-4, with councillors Denis Chapman, James Hansen, George Seymour and Rolf Light voting against the proposal.

Cr Chapman earlier lost a vote to have a report on the discontinuation of the project prepared.

Once finished in April next year, the existing skate park on Torquay Rd will be closed and demolished.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the new skate park would create a youth space envisaged by the council plan, linking the WetSide Water Park, adventure playground and all-abilities playground.

"The project includes more parking, which will be available for events at Seafront Oval and WetSide,” Cr Sanderson said.

"The existing stage and toilets will be revamped and upgrades to include a large LED screen suitable for outdoor movie nights.”

Cr Sanderson said the Torquay Rd skate park was outdated and prone to flooding, and didn't fit the location's development into a commercial zone.

"While it is well used, with isolated cases of vandalism, the area is developing into a commercial hub, making Seafront Oval a more suitable location,” Cr Sanderson said.