Pialba sports shop robbed by young duo
POLICE are appealing to the public for information following a break and enter of a Pialba sports shop.
Clothing was stolen from the business, located on Boat Harbour Dr, on Sunday night by two people who made a getaway in a grey coloured holden commodore.
The female is described as Caucasian, approximately 19-20 years of age with brown hair in a pony tail.
The male is described as Caucasian, approximately 19-20 years of age, approximately 175cm tall wearing a hooded jacket and a baseball cap.
They gained entry into the store about 9pm by smashing a sliding door.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.
When calling police in relation to this investigation, please quote QP1900340563.