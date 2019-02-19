Pialba sports shop robbed by young duo

If you have information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.

POLICE are appealing to the public for information following a break and enter of a Pialba sports shop.

Clothing was stolen from the business, located on Boat Harbour Dr, on Sunday night by two people who made a getaway in a grey coloured holden commodore.

The female is described as Caucasian, approximately 19-20 years of age with brown hair in a pony tail.

The male is described as Caucasian, approximately 19-20 years of age, approximately 175cm tall wearing a hooded jacket and a baseball cap.

They gained entry into the store about 9pm by smashing a sliding door.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

When calling police in relation to this investigation, please quote QP1900340563.