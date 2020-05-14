Menu
A Pialba teen has appeared in court on weapons and drug-related charges, among other things. PHOTO: Contributed.
News

Pialba teen allegedly busted with weapons, drugs

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
14th May 2020 11:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER’S DAY search of a Pialba house turned up drugs and a shortened firearm.

Eli Jack Pope is facing a raft of charges including the unlawful possession of weapons, receiving tainted property and possessing and producing dangerous drugs.

Mr Pope was arrested on Sunday, May 10.

The 19-year-old appeared before Hervey Bay magistrate Stephen Guttridge on Thursday.

He appeared via video link from the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

In total, Mr Pope is facing 10 charges.

His defence lawyer Michael Gatenby did not launch a bail application on behalf of his client.

Instead, he requested the matter be adjourned until a later date.

“I understand there are others who have or are in the process of claiming criminal responsibility for the offences,” Mr Gatenby said.

Mr Guttridge proposed adjourning the matter for three months due to COVID-19 regulations.

“Having said that, I am happy for the matters to be brought on earlier when the brief is prepared and if there are any further applications you’d wish to make in that time,” he said.

Mr Gatenby agreed to the proposal and asked for the brief to be supplied within six weeks.

The magistrate ordered it to be provided by July 2.

Mr Pope was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear in court again on August 13.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

