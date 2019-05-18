Pialba thief racks up $1200 on stolen credit card

Natalie Gaye McDonald, pictured, spent more than $1200 on a stolen credit card which she found on the ground at Woolworths, Pialba.

A SERIAL scavenger who preyed on her victims' inattention sobbed in court as her charges were read out.

Her spending spree lasted two days before her victim noticed the card was missing.

Just weeks later, her stealing spree continued when she took a set of keys off the beach, found the owner's car and stole another bank card.

Less than five minutes later, the 44-year-old bought cigarettes and alcohol.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court McDonald's offending wasn't sophisticated from the property she bought, but they were not necessities.

"Some of the things she purchased were clothing, alcohol, cigarettes, food, petrol, accommodation and lotto tickets like scratchies Your Honour,” Snr Const Edwards said.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard McDonald was also charged with trespassing for squatting at Magnolia Village.

"There were some caravan sites there within the park... which weren't being used at the time.

"Those sites had been broken into, there was some damage caused, but forensic examination identified the defendant as being in those caravans.

"She said her sister was residing there, she had an argument and couldn't stay there with her, and she has squatted in various caravans.”

McDonald appeared via videolink from jail where she spent 24 days while waiting for sentencing.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge sentenced McDonald, who pleaded guilty to all 26 charges, to six months' jail with a parole release date of May 16.