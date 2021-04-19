Pialba Town Centre Master Plan: Local contributors win $500

The Pialba Town Centre Competition set out for your ideas, in a bid to engage the community with building plans. And, the winners have been announced.

In a bid to help engage the community with the new look Pialba city centre, a competition was held.

Now, winners of the Town Centre Master Plan prizes have been announced.

The Senior category was held for people over 18 years, where an online survey was completed, with the winner chosen at random.

The Junior category was held for people under 18 years, where drawings were submitted about how the entrants would like the town centre to look.

This was then judged by Councillor Darren Everard and Councillor Jade Wellings who chose, what they both believed to be, the best image created of the future town centre.

Both winners received a $500 prepaid VISA card.

Robbie Weger, 9, was the winner of the Junior competition, where he drew a ferris wheel with trees surrounding the to-be town centre.

He said he entered because he believed the town needed to be more “fun”.

“I drew a bike track ... some shops and lots of car parks for people,” Robbie said.

He’s unsure what he’ll do with all the money yet, but has a plan for part of it.

“I’m going to share some money with Lucas, he is my brother and did a drawing (for the competition) as well.”

Councillor Jade Wellings partly chose Robbie’s drawing as the winner as he had “considered active travel.”

“Robbie has identified that our Pialba town centre is currently old, slow and busy,” Cr Wellings said.

“Robbie has also put some carparking in, so he has also considered that maybe everyone may not want to take a bike or walk.”

Pialba Town Centre Senior category Competition Winner Teresa Saunders with Councillors Jade Wellings and Darren Everard.

Pialba resident Teresa Saunders was the winner for the Senior competition but is yet to decide what she will do with her winnings.

“I’m very interested in any plans that will continue to improve the idyllic lifestyle we enjoy here on the Fraser Coast,” Teresa said.

Community engagement with advice and say about what the Fraser Coast Pialba Town Centre Master Plan should look like is said to improve the Plan to a greater extent than without local input.

About 500 people entered the competition, and Councillor Darren Everard said it was “great” to see this involvement, especially in the Junior division because “it’s mainly about (those) guys.”

“The new master plan will be a critical decision-making tool and plan for Hervey Bay’s future, which is why we are seeking input and insights from the community and key stakeholders,” Cr Everard said.

Pialba Town Centre Master Plan project lead consultant Tony Dickson said having community input would help show how the master plan suited the region’s changes and growth.



“Everyone’s connection with the region’s centre will be different, and we need to know what those connections are so we can ensure the master plan has the right mix, identity and amenity to best serve the community across the short, medium and long-term,” Mr Dickson said.