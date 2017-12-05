Pialba's popular playground 'not unsafe'

WALKING down the esplanade, the sound of children's laughter fills the air.

Or rather, the sound of success as we reach one week since the Pialba Adventure playground had its gates taken down.

Division 8 councillor Denis Chapman said moving the playground from Seafront Oval further down the esplanade to the All-Abilities Park was a decision made by the public.

"I actually pointed out to the public where it was going to go but it was the public who had their say," Cr Chapman said.

"Now it's been constructed you can see it's in a better position and it's safer for kids."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL DEVELOPMENT COVERAGE HERE>>

The $900,000 playground features 7.6m climbing towers and stainless steel slides.

"It helps the kids learn how to climb, build their muscles and things like that," Cr Chapman said.

"You see these kids here lifting their own body weight as they climb."

Jazi Minda, Lili Minda, Division 8 Councillor Denis Chapman, Jazmine Carroll, Lily Carroll and Toby Carroll are loving the new Pialba Adventure Playground. Inge Hansen

Cr Chapman said if it had remained at its original location, the playground would have been near a round-a-bout and cars constantly driving past.

"We've got shade here for the parents to sit and there's plenty of space for the kids to run around," he said.

"With school holidays and Christmas coming up and it's going to be so great."

Since opening, many residents have expressed their concerns over the safety of the playground being at such a tall height.

However, Cr Chapman said safety was nothing to be concerned about as "it wouldn't be here if it wasn't safe".

"The facility would have to be signed out to be safe to be put out to the public," he said.

"Our insurance would make sure of all of that and when you look at the fittings used you can see it's fully engineered.

"Unfortunately you can build the nicest playground but some people just won't like it. Just come down and have a look for yourself."