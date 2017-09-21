Pianist needed for Maryborough seniors singing group

The Senior Citizens Singers are desperately looking for a pianist so they can continue their popular monthly concerts.



THEY only have three weeks to learn their routine and then each month the Senior Citizens Singers head to the stage.

The active group of 15 perform some of the golden oldies while dressing in theme costume for Maryborough's senior community.

But the group are desperately seeking a pianist.

Performer Poppy Garner said the group were hoping to find a pianist before now and next Tuesday.

"We need a pianist so we can do more rehearsals and getting ready for the October and November concerts,” Poppy said.

"We only have three weeks to learn everything - that's is to get costumes, stage decorations, find the right music, type up the words which needs to correspond with the music, and get a copy for everyone.

"It is all voluntary, we don't get any sponsorship.”

Poppy said they were always looking for new members particularly men members.

"If we can get a pianist I will be looking for more guest artists, solo singers and anyone who can entertain,” she said.

"Last concert we had violist Rosi Franklin who opened the program to a gypsy theme with Fiddler on the Roof and a bracket of gypsy songs.

"The style of music, as a rule, usually includes tunes from the 40s through to the eighties.”

Anyone interested in joining the group or becoming the new pianist phone Poppy Garner 4122 1033 or George Bishop 0429 915 995.

The members of the group and patrons who attend the monthly concerts are 60 years young and over.

"We are still kids at heart - I still remember putting on my mother's dress, lipstick and high heels and walking down the street - my mother wasn't real impressed,” Poppy said.

"The biggest majority are in their 80s, but we love what we do and the audience appreciate us.”

DETAILS

The Senior Citizens Centre monthly themed concert is free and $4 for a home made tea from the Senior Citizens Centre committee.

The centre is located at 333 Alice St, Maryborough.