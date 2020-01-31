Pickleball courting success

PCYC Hervey Bay Activity Co-ordinator Clint Robertson, Helen Cory, CJ Baker Latitude 25 Lifestyle Community Linda Kadel, PBS Building Director Wayne Ahrens, Sue Reilly, Max Robertson, Chris Rogers and Michael Merrin were making the most of the donated Pickleball Equipment and starting up Saturday morning, 9am to 11am. Picture: Glen Porteous

PICKLEBALL: New sporting craze pickleball has scored an ace, with more courts opened and times changed to accommodate its growing popularity.

It first served notice of starting up at Hervey Bay PCYC in early November and has grown since to have 25 to 30 players turn up for the Wednesday morning session.

PCYC activity co-ordinator Clint Robertson said the popular sport would now also be played on Saturdays, from 9am to 11am.

“It’s been a great success and a lot of interest shown to the sport, so we are now going to start up Saturday mornings to allow primary and secondary children to play,” Robertson said.

“We have had to expand the days and times because of the inquiries made by people of all ages to play.”

The sport combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis.

Two or four players use paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a whiffle ball, over a net.

The sudden growth of interested players left organisers a bit short of equipment, but local construction company PBS Building lobbed in to help.

Company director Wayne Ahrens wanted to support the fast-growing sport.

“We bought some nets, ball and paddles to help out with this great community sport and encourage it to grow,” he said.

Pickleball devotee CJ Baker said players had even been coming from Bundaberg to play.

“It’s an addictive game that’s less strenuous on the body than tennis and there is a real strategy to the game,” he said.