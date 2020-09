BROS: Wearing their team colours with pride, spectators Myles and Jack Patterson were stoked with the final result. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

BATTLING it out in the grand final yesterday, The Waves Eagles were triumphant against the Hervey Bay Bombers in the Colts league.

Frank Coulthard Oval was decorated with yellow and blue balloons and streamers as spectators cheered the boys on.

The result after the final quarter was The Waves Eagles 8.11 (59) defeated Hervey Bay Bombers 7.5 (47).

TOP SERVICE: Vince Walker, Kirsty Woods and Tara Rogerson had plenty of patrons to serve at the clubhouse bar in between quarters. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

HALF TIME: The boys escape the sun and head back into the locker rooms during half time. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

ALL SMILES: Working hard in the canteen, Sue and Julianne Patterson still had a great view of the game. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

GOOD GAME: There was plenty of action down the home team’s end of the field, with The Waves coming out on top. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

SUNNY SIDE: Not even the warm temps and bright sun could keep George and Jill Anderson away, as they cheered their team on from the grandstands. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

BIG HATS: Hot chips were on the menu for Jordie Grozsmann, Hendley Valks and Francis Valks, wearing the best sun protection - big brimmed hats. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

OFFICIAL BUSINESS: Game official Graham Hunt stayed under cover as he took down the scores. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

RELAXED REF: Umpire Ken Probyn enjoys a moment off the field. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

ACTION SHOT: The Waves Eagles put on a show for grand final day. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

GOOD GAME: Teams played at the Bundaberg home ground at Frank Coulthard Oval. Picture: Rhylea Millar.