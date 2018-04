Moving ceremonies, reunions of former Diggers and friends both young and old and marches across the Fraser Coast marked Anzac Day in 2018.

Generations of servicemen and women, their families, and thousands of community members came together to mark the day.

Click through hundreds of photos from dawn services across the Fraser Coast, as well as the main marches at Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

