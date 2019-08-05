PICS: Tia-Clair lifts her weight to triple treat of titles

AUSTRALIAN MADE AND FROM GLADSTONE: Tia-Clair Toomey is pure world class as she displays the Aussie flag.

CROSSFIT: She's done it.

Not one. Not twice. But three times.

Gladstone's Tia-Clair Toomey has become the first female athlete to win three consecutive CrossFit Games in the US.

Now based in the States with husband Shane Orr, Toomey accumulated 1071 points which was 195 points in front of her closest rival Norway's Kristin Holte.

CrossFit Gladstone co-owner Adam Gibson said it was great for the port city region to acknowledge such a champion.

"We're really proud of her obviously and we talk about her often at CrossFit Gladstone," he said.

"We talk with her on a monthly basis and being a previous owner at CrossFit Gladstone, we still seek solid advice from her."

Toomey is known to dead-lift an astonishing 178kg, back-squat 150kg, clean-and-jerk 111kg and snatch 87kg.

The pocket-rocket could not be more gracious in victory.

"It's pretty surreal but it definitely wouldn't have been manageable without all you guys, so thank you very much," Toomey said on the 7News website.

"We would have loved to have all the athletes be part of it but, that said, it doesn't take away any credit away from all the females standing here and sitting here on the floor.

"It definitely wasn't easy but we've all fought to the very end and it's just been another great year."

Gibson and his wife Kristine took over the business previously owned by Toomey and Orr and look set to expand the business at a new venue likely next month.