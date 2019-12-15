PICTURES: Aftermath of storm across the region

Hervey Bay SES crews were called to a house in Urraween after a tree fell on it during a storm on Friday.

Hervey Bay SES crews were called to a house in Urraween after a tree fell on it during a storm on Friday. SES

HERVEY Bay was buffeted with wind gusts of up to 70km/h during a thunderstorm on Friday which brought down a tree onto a house.

Fraser Coast local controller for the State Emergency Service Alex Smith said Hervey Bay crews attended two jobs as a result of the storm.

A home in Urraween had a tree fall onto it and a house in Eli Waters suffered structural damage.

Hervey Bay SES crews were called to a house in Urraween after a tree fell on it during a storm on Friday. SES

Mr Smith said there was also an issue with flooding on a private development in Urangan although crews did not attend.

Maryborough SES crews were called to two jobs in Poona and Boonooroo suburbs which were among the worst hit in the region for trees falling across driveways.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Hervey Bay recorded 50mm of rain while Maryborough had just under 30mm with the highest wind gust 48km/h. Poona Palm's Holiday Park owner Don Wallace said thanks to a tree program the business employed there was no structural damage.

"We periodically get someone in to cut the tree branches which really helped when the storm came," he told the Chronicle while he was clearing debris on Sunday.

"We are back in operation now but people in Poona were hit hard.

"Trees along the front of the foreshore were blown over and things like awnings on caravans were damaged.

"Our front sign was bent backwards by the wind.

<<READ MORE ABOUT POWER OUTAGES ACROSS THE REGION>>

"It was only on December 19 last year we had another big storm.

"It seems to be that time of year.

"Everyone here helps one another in Poona so we are all out helping with the clean-up."