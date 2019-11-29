Menu
STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

This home at 16 Palm Wy at Dundowran Beach offers the ultimate private lifestyle for a $1,290,000 price tag. The five-bedroom three-bathroom home on 5746sq m has a choice of entertaining areas including a media room, large rumpus room with a bar and formal lounge and dining rooms.

IN PICTURES: Heartfelt farewell for 40 years of service

by
29th Nov 2019 5:25 PM

TO THE sound of bagpipes, police officers from across the region lined up in a guard of honour outside Hervey Bay station for Sergeant Paul Jervis' last ride in a police car.

In September 1980, the English-born, South African-raised former army signalman walked into the police academy for the first time.

As he begins pre-retirement leave, Sgt Jervis said he wasn't done with the workforce and planned to take a job with Fraser Coast Regional Council working as a ranger in Hervey Bay.

For Sgt Jervis's full story check out tomorrow's Fraser Coast Chronicle.

