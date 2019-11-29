IN PICTURES: Heartfelt farewell for 40 years of service

Jessica Lamb Full Profile Login to follow

TO THE sound of bagpipes, police officers from across the region lined up in a guard of honour outside Hervey Bay station for Sergeant Paul Jervis' last ride in a police car.

In September 1980, the English-born, South African-raised former army signalman walked into the police academy for the first time.

As he begins pre-retirement leave, Sgt Jervis said he wasn't done with the workforce and planned to take a job with Fraser Coast Regional Council working as a ranger in Hervey Bay.

