A man has been killed in a crash at Tallebudgera on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jeremy Pierce
Pictures reveal force of fatal crash

by Jeremy Pierce
19th Oct 2019 3:46 PM
TREES were snapped in two and wreckage left scattered across branches 10 metres off the ground after a horror car crash on the Gold Coast which has left a 47-year-old man dead.

 

The high-powered Mercedes Benz carved a trail of destruction through scrub beside Tallebudgera Creek Rd when the driver, the only occupant in the vehicle, lost control just after 9pm Friday.

An off-duty police officer was among those who rushed to help but the driver, from Pimpama on the northern Gold Coast, was declared dead at the scene.

Pieces of the car were scattered through the bush near Tallebudgera's St Andrews Lutheran College with some of the wreckage still hanging from tree branches a day later.

Exactly what caused the crash - in dry conditions on a long straight section of road, is now the subject of an investigation by the Forensic Crash Unit.

It is understood speed was a 'significant' factor in the crash though it is not yet known whether alcohol was also involved.

