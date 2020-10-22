Menu
‘PIE IN THE SKY’: Opposition hits back at Labor’s Bruce plan

Carlie Walker
22nd Oct 2020 1:30 PM
THE State Government's plan to build a second Bruce Highway has been labelled a "desperate pie-in-the-sky" promise by Shadow Transport Minister Steve Minnikin.

The ALP made the announcement yesterday, outlining how the second highway would benefit the Fraser Coast.

The ALP's plan is in contrast to the Opposition's promise to build a four-lane highway over the next 15 years.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Real Bruce Plan prioritised safety upgrades, taking trucks off the highway onto a "Second Bruce" inland freight route to benefit Wide Bay and Fraser Coast road users.

Regional communities would also have a say in how funding is prioritised, with six new representatives from regional Queensland to be added to the Bruce Highway Trust.

Labor Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Real Bruce Plan included a target to reduce fatalities and serious injuries by 60 per cent by 2030.

But the Real Bruce Plan was criticised by Mr Minnikin this week.

"Labor claimed that they would rip $200 million out of the Bruce Highway to fund this imitation," he said.

"The LNP's plan to four-lane the Bruce from Gympie to Cairns will create more than 100,000 jobs over the next 15 years.

"It's bold and it's ambitious - but we need to create jobs and build for the future.

"Four-laning the Bruce Highway will supercharge the regions. It will improve efficiency and reliability for tens of thousands of Queensland businesses.

"And let's remember that it will help to save around 30 lives a year.

"The four-lane Bruce Highway will help set Queensland up for the next generation."

