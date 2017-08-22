Pie shop expands in Bay and adds a new location

DOUBLE THE YUM: Pie and Pastry Paradise owner Jodie Berkhout celebrates the opening of her second bakery.

FIFTEEN years ago Jodie and Nic Berkhout bought a small Hervey Bay cafe which they've since turned into a business that serves arguably the best pies in the region.

Pie and Pastry Paradise at Main St has become a popular food and coffee stop for many residents and now those on the other end of town are able to enjoy the goodies too.

Pie and Pastry Paradise owners Jodie and Nic Berkhout. The new location, in Urangan, is now open. Annie Perets

The Berkhouts have opened up a Pie and Pastry Paradise store in Urangan on Elizabeth St, opposite the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens.

"It's a really growing area here in Urangan and we saw the potential in that," Mrs Berkhout said.

"Some of the customers coming in so far we recognise from Main St, but a lot we have never seen before."

The food at the Urangan shop will be a replica of what's available at Main St which of course includes their award winning pies.

Every year since 2002, Pie and Pastry Paradise has entered in the Great Aussie Pie Competition.

They've won plenty of awards in the annual event including an array of gold, silver and bronze medals.

"We first looked at opening the second shop in October last year," she said.

"It's a lot of work but also really exciting that it's finally happened."

Eight new employees were hired in anticipation of the shop's opening, bringing the total staff number for the local franchise to 25.

That includes the couple's daughter, who is the fourth generation working in the baking industry from her father's side.

The business has certainly grown since its early days.

"We were the only two staff back then, it was a very small business," Mrs Berkhout said.

"I didn't think 15 years ahead, it was just a source of income." The new Pie and Pastry Paradise store is located at 78 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

The other location is at 9 Main St, Pialba.