GALLERY: Pier Park Community markets give back

Out and About Pier Markets - Maree Hill from Hervey Bay Animal Refuge receiving a donation from Urangan Pier Markets president Tanja Bode. Photo: Cody Fox

Out and About Pier Markets - Maree Hill from Hervey Bay Animal Refuge receiving a donation from Urangan Pier Markets president Tanja Bode. Photo: Cody Fox

EIGHT community organisations were given a helping hand from the volunteers at the Urangan Pier Park Community Markets.

After paying their bills, the markets give the money left over from stall holder fees to those in need after paying their bills.

Last financial year the not-for-profit organisation gave away $26,000 to local groups and in their first donation ceremony for this financial year Dunga Derby, Comfort Kitchen, We Care 2 inc, Yarrilee State School P and C, Hervey Bay Special School, Nikenbah animal refuge, Maryborough animal refuge and Hervey Bay Lifesaving all took a share in $8000.

UPPCM president Tanja Bode said the market was run by a team of volunteers who loved to see money spent locally support local community groups.

"It's one of the best days of the year, it makes everything worth while when we have donation days," she said.

"Sometimes we don't have many people apply for our grants so we have to approach them. If you want to apply go to our website.

"The recipients said it was the perfect time of year to get a donation, for example Comfort Kitchen have a lot of mouths to feed across Christmas."