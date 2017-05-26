Pier Park Markets raises money for charities every week

Pier Park Community Markets are on every Saturday 7am-1pm in Urangan.

EVERY Saturday, a group of enthusiastic volunteers including Mike McNeil arrive to Urangan at about 3am to set up for the upcoming market day.

Funds raised from the Urangan Pier Park Markets go towards local charities and causes, which is what keeps Mr McNeil motivated for the weekly tradition.

"We give away donations four time a year, and its to a total of $9,000-10,000 a quarter," Mr McNeil said.

"All the site fees from the weekly markets go to this, and we raised $2,500 every week."

Expect to see more stalls join the market line-up in the coming months as it gets set to expand.

"We will soon have more stalls opening on the road and we'll have room for 20-30 new stalls," he said.

"The market has gone strength from strength, and we've reached our current capacity of 100 stalls."

Urangan Pier Park Markets have run for eight years and thousands of dollars has been raised since its inception.

This quarter's donations will be given this Saturday with plenty of entertainment on throughout the day.