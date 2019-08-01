Menu
PARTY ON THE PIER: COAST restaurant owner Julia Paussa and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events events manager Robyn Peach promoting the COAST Pier Party next Saturday. Blake Antrobus
PIER PARTY: Bay restaurant to host jetty festivities

Blake Antrobus
1st Aug 2019 6:45 PM
THE Aperol Spritz will be flowing when one of Hervey Bay's leading restaurants brings a taste of Ibiza to the Fraser Coast.

As part of the Whale Festival, COAST Restaurant and Bar will host a Pier Party on the Scarness Jetty next Saturday, highlighting the best of the region's local produce.

Tickets for the annual event are selling fast, restaurant owner Julia Paussa said.

Ms Paussa said Hervey Bay was evolving and maturing and it was exciting to explore different opportunities.

"We've got some beautiful local reef fish caught at the top of Fraser Island, we'll be doing that in a couple of different ways,” Ms Paussa said.

"There are some beautiful Hervey Bay scallops... and beautiful steam buns that will definitely be on offer.

"Being a restaurant that's focussed on local produce, we always want to focus on the best the region has to offer.

"We're really passionate about creating experiences with local food.”

Canapes, cocktails, wine and beers will be on offer.

Tickets cost $175 per person.

Book at coastherveybay. com.au/pier-party.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

