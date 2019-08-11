Menu
DRAWING CROWDS: Father and daughter Zoe, 8, and Daniel Brown enjoying a day out in the sun at the Kite Karnival on Saturday. Cody Fox
News

BUMPER WEEKEND: Businesses boom as events take flight

Jessica Lamb
by
11th Aug 2019 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOD, retail and accommodation businesses in Urangan have reaped the rewards during a jam-packed weekend near the iconic pier.

The closing events of the Whale Festival program, Saturday's Fraser Coast Kite Karnival and Sunday's Hervey Bay Seafood Festival, drew thousands to the region and booked out the Oaks Resort and Spa from Friday.

Guest service agent Leanne Cooper said the resort was full with interstate and overseas visitors.

"August is always busy and people are raving about whale watching in the Bay," Ms Cooper said.

"It has been pretty busy in the lead-up but this weekend has been very popular, with most people watching the kites and staying Saturday night for the Seafood Festival.

Ms Cooper's positivity was echoed by Urangan Motor Inn's receptionist Maya Jones who said they were also booked out on Saturday.

Salt Cafe staff member Jarod Flett estimated the Kite Karnival was the biggest one yet, leaving the Esplanade eatery with lines out the door.

"We have been flat which has been really good. Tourism-wise it's great that the two events are so close together and people stay on those extra days," he said.

Ibis Next Door co-owner Deanne McGroupher said foot traffic had increased dramatically which was "wonderful for business".

"All the whale jewellery and home wares have been going like crazy," she said.

fcbusiness fccommunity fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay kite karnival seafood festival urangan whale festival
Fraser Coast Chronicle

