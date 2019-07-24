Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OCEAN RACE: Swimmers wait for the start of the 3km swim from Urangan Pier to Torquay SLSC in a previous Pier 2 Pub.
OCEAN RACE: Swimmers wait for the start of the 3km swim from Urangan Pier to Torquay SLSC in a previous Pier 2 Pub. Alistair Brightman
Swimming

Pier to Pub offers something for all comers

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
24th Jul 2019 8:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SWIMMING: As swimmers from across Australia prepare for an iconic Hervey Bay ocean swim, organisers are ready to dive in.

The 2019 Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club's Pier 2 Pub Ocean Swim is coming up on September 1.

Club member Phil Munson says the event offers something for all comers.

"We are really keen to ensure our swimmers have a great experience with us here in Hervey Bay and our swim offers a distance for everybody from novices to experienced open water campaigners,” Munson said.

"The attraction of the Hervey Bay swim is the flat water combined with good safe courses that attracts swimmers from right across the country who really enjoy our swim.” Last year's winners, Sydney's Jake Andrews and Brisbane swimmer Jamie Cotter, set a high benchmark for this year's competitors.

Cotter recorded 37 minutes, 31.5 seconds for her time and Andrews swam the men's course in 36 minutes, 08.1 seconds.

This year's event will offer prize money of $300 for first place, $150 for second and $75 for third, for both male and female swimmers.

There will also be spot prizes on offer.

"The club offers three swims on the day that are designed to cater for all levels with a 500m, 1km and the Pier 2 Pub,” Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club President Darren Everard said.

"We do get a number of swimmers who sign up for all three races on the day which many swimmers see as a great personal challenge.”

Everard said the ocean swim would be a first for a number of competitors.

"It is daunting for a pool swimmer, making the transition to the open water for the first time, and we do hear the comment a lot that there is no black line to follow,” Everard said. "We tell them to head up the beach until you see the tower and turn left.” Munson offered some advice for swimmers wanting to try it for the first time.

"We encourage swimmers to make sure they have a few miles under their belts before the swim to get the fitness up a little,” Munson said.

"We do offer some assistance with our swims as they are all tide-assisted and a lot of fun.” Entry for the Pier 2 Pub is open now at oceanswim.com.

Registration is open until Friday August 30.

fc sport local sport pier to pub swimming swimming competition
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Woman jailed after 'disgusting act' against police

    premium_icon Woman jailed after 'disgusting act' against police

    Crime The court heard the woman called police to a Maaroom address after a drinking session with her ex-partner turned violent

    Poor visibility closes Fraser Coast road after crashes

    premium_icon Poor visibility closes Fraser Coast road after crashes

    Breaking Poor visibility has led to the road closure.

    'Bourbon is not an essential': Debit card debate re-ignites

    premium_icon 'Bourbon is not an essential': Debit card debate re-ignites

    News He said the scheme was working well in four sites.

    Bay dancer scores national award after year of training

    premium_icon Bay dancer scores national award after year of training

    News A Bay dancer is one of 17 award recipients throughout Australia