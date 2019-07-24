Pier to Pub offers something for all comers

OCEAN RACE: Swimmers wait for the start of the 3km swim from Urangan Pier to Torquay SLSC in a previous Pier 2 Pub.

OCEAN RACE: Swimmers wait for the start of the 3km swim from Urangan Pier to Torquay SLSC in a previous Pier 2 Pub. Alistair Brightman

SWIMMING: As swimmers from across Australia prepare for an iconic Hervey Bay ocean swim, organisers are ready to dive in.

The 2019 Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club's Pier 2 Pub Ocean Swim is coming up on September 1.

Club member Phil Munson says the event offers something for all comers.

"We are really keen to ensure our swimmers have a great experience with us here in Hervey Bay and our swim offers a distance for everybody from novices to experienced open water campaigners,” Munson said.

"The attraction of the Hervey Bay swim is the flat water combined with good safe courses that attracts swimmers from right across the country who really enjoy our swim.” Last year's winners, Sydney's Jake Andrews and Brisbane swimmer Jamie Cotter, set a high benchmark for this year's competitors.

Cotter recorded 37 minutes, 31.5 seconds for her time and Andrews swam the men's course in 36 minutes, 08.1 seconds.

This year's event will offer prize money of $300 for first place, $150 for second and $75 for third, for both male and female swimmers.

There will also be spot prizes on offer.

"The club offers three swims on the day that are designed to cater for all levels with a 500m, 1km and the Pier 2 Pub,” Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club President Darren Everard said.

"We do get a number of swimmers who sign up for all three races on the day which many swimmers see as a great personal challenge.”

Everard said the ocean swim would be a first for a number of competitors.

"It is daunting for a pool swimmer, making the transition to the open water for the first time, and we do hear the comment a lot that there is no black line to follow,” Everard said. "We tell them to head up the beach until you see the tower and turn left.” Munson offered some advice for swimmers wanting to try it for the first time.

"We encourage swimmers to make sure they have a few miles under their belts before the swim to get the fitness up a little,” Munson said.

"We do offer some assistance with our swims as they are all tide-assisted and a lot of fun.” Entry for the Pier 2 Pub is open now at oceanswim.com.

Registration is open until Friday August 30.