PIGEON PLAGUE: 70 kg of faeces scraped off one home

PREVENTION: Phil's Home Maintenance Service owners Phil and Miriam Worsnop with a mesh pipe used to stop pigeons nesting under solar panels. Hayden Johnson

A PIGEON problem is plaguing Ipswich suburbs with up to 70 birds nesting, defecating and causing damage under residents' solar panels.

In January pigeons were found in Jo-Ann Miller's office, forcing it to close.

In the past year the number of pigeons nesting on roofs has increased.

Phil's Home Maintenance Service owners Phil and Miriam Worsnop have attended about 25 homes with problems caused by the nesting birds.

Redbank Plains, Silkstone, Bundamba and Booval have been named as the nesting hot-spots, with pigeon poo covering solar panels.

The highly corrosive nature of acid in pigeon droppings has caused damage on electrical systems and gutters.

Due to the shelter provided by rooftop panels, the birds establish a nest and begin breeding.

"Because they're underneath the panels the crows and predators can't get them," Mr Worsnop said.

At one home in Redbank Plains, 70 pigeons were removed from a small space between the system and roof tiles.

At another home, Mr Worsnop scraped 70 kilograms of faeces from gutters and removed several nests.

Even after the birds' removal an unexplained phenomenon lures them back to the birth nest.

"They're homing pigeons so once they're born there that becomes their home," Mr Worsnop said.

After the increase in callouts, he invented a guard to install between the panels and the roof to prevent the birds from establishing a nest.

He said only an "urban legend" could provide an explanation to why more pigeons seemed to be causing damage across the region.

"Some people say a bloke had pigeons and he died and let them all go," Mr Worsnop said.

On Monday morning Mr and Mrs Worsnop returned to clean the roof of a Bundamba home after pulling three dead pigeons from its gutters last week.

The composting birds were blocking the home's downpipes while a nest had established under the solar panels.

The feral pigeon is a descendant of the domestic homing pigeons introduced from Europe.

The extent of the region's bird problem comes after Ms Miller discovered a pigeon colony was nesting in the roof of her Goodna electorate office for two years.

Ms Miller believes the dust caused by the animals contributed to her hospitalisation for pneumonia.