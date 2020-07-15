Pile of dirt turns into new high-adrenaline track

Test riding the upgraded BMX track at Petersen Park in Craignish.

A HUMBLE request for a pile of dirt has led to the construction of a new sporting facilty.

Rohan Allan and his sons Campbell and Mackenzie emailed the council asking for a load of dirt to be dropped in Craignish.

The trio was eager to build some BMX jumps for the community.

The council replied requesting a meeting to discuss the idea further.

The project was born and on Monday, more than 20 riders took to the track on its opening day.

The addition to Petersen Park took about 10 days to construct.

“To see the finished product and all the grass around it is above and beyond what I expected,” Mr Allan said.

Mackenzie Allan, Rohan Allan and Campbell Allan test ride the upgraded BMX track at Petersen Park in Craignish.

Campbell and Mackenzie have been involved with the sport for more than eight years and competed locally and in state, national and world titles in BMX riding.

The family normally travels to Maryborough multiple times a week to train.

“To have something where they can ride close to home means so much,” he said.

“Watching everyone enjoy the track yesterday blew me away.”

The new track has been designed to accommodate bike riders of all ages and experiences.

“You had dads in their 40s and 50s next to five and six-year-old kids, all having a great time,” he said.

Now running the Craignish BMX track Facebook page, Mr Allan hopes more kids will get involved with the rapidly growing sport.

“We are really hoping to drum up some support to get a club in Hervey Bay,” he said.

“There would be kids who have never gone over a jump on a bike before so now they will have the chance.”

Mr Allan said he was looking forward to hosting interclub races at the facility.

“I think it will be great to be able to host Maryborough riders one weekend and Bundaberg the next,” he said.

He wanted to thank the council for all the work it put into approving and creating the track.

Cr Jade Wellings and Rohan Allan (front) Campbell Allan and Mackenzie Allan (back).

Mr Allan also said he encouraged other residents to speak up if they had an idea.

“Our council is easily reached and they always come back and say ‘we will look into that,” he said.

“If people have great ideas they should ask because everyone might benefit.”