Pineapples bear fruit for Hervey Bay touch player

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Harry Armstrong is well on his way to becoming a Bronco.

The Hervey Bay teenager was recently selected in the Brisbane Broncos 2020 Q Youth Academy after representing the Sunshine Coast Pineapples at the Queensland State Championships, held in Bundaberg last weekend.

Armstrong was one of six players from the Sunshine Coast team to earn selection.

"It is a privilege and an honour to be selected,” Harry, 14, said.

"The tournament was very competitive and you had to be at your best.”

He will attend a training camp at Currimundi in February but is uncertain of what else is involved.

Harry is known for his agility and ability to pass both ways - a skill talent scouts rate highly for a player of his age.

Hervey Bay Touch president Jodie Houlistion congratulated Harry on his selection.

"All of Harry's hard work has paid off and we are proud of his achievements,” Houliston said.

There is no rest for Harry.

Having recently finished his rugby league and touch commitments he continues to train in preparation for 2020.

"I want to keep my fitness level high so I am ready to go,” he said.