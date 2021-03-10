Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
On the March 8, the bicycle was found at the Anglican Church on Odessa Street, Granville.
On the March 8, the bicycle was found at the Anglican Church on Odessa Street, Granville.
News

Pink bike needs to be reunited with rightful owner

Carlie Walker
10th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are hoping to reunite a pink ladies’ bicycle with its rightful owner.

On the March 8, the bicycle was found at the Anglican Church on Odessa Street, Granville.

If you are the owner of this bicycle, please attend Maryborough Police Station with some identification and proof of ownership so the bike can be returned.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman suffers neck injury in two-car crash in Bay

        Premium Content Woman suffers neck injury in two-car crash in Bay

        News One person was taken to hospital after the crash.

        New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Premium Content New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Health Five new vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        ‘Slit your f***ing throat’: Knife threat at Macca's

        Premium Content ‘Slit your f***ing throat’: Knife threat at Macca's

        Crime Long list of charges for man who appeared in Maryborough Magistrate Court.