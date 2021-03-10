Pink bike needs to be reunited with rightful owner

On the March 8, the bicycle was found at the Anglican Church on Odessa Street, Granville.

Police are hoping to reunite a pink ladies’ bicycle with its rightful owner.

If you are the owner of this bicycle, please attend Maryborough Police Station with some identification and proof of ownership so the bike can be returned.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.