Pink cups for breast cancer awareness

BREAST SCREEN: Indigenous health worker Tamara Olive and Wide Bay service manager Di Dingle with a dilly bag displaying Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artwork. Jodie Callcott
Jodie Callcott
by

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service plan to paint the town pink with coffee cups and distribute dilly bags to Indigenous women to help promote breast cancer awareness month.

The WBHHS Indigenous Health team created the dilly bags which display Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artwork to promote health and breast screening within the community.

Businesses are being encouraged by WBHHS to buy the coffee cups sold at below wholesale price to help generate conversation about breast screening.

 

#DRINKPINK: Julie Evans, Kerry Darlington-Day and Ray Johnson encourage locals to hashtag for cancer awareness. Jodie Callcott

WBHHS BreastScreen operations director Ray Johnson said the cups were a way of getting the community involved and asking people to think about having a mammogram.

"Everyday someone is having a coffee and we just think this is a novel way that when you're having a drink, think pink," Mr Johnson said.

"Opening up and having that conversation may be the first step of someone taking action and the sooner they take action we know survivorship rates are improved by early detection.

"The longer we leave it the harder it is to fight," he said.

Hervey Bay Hospital oncology nurse unit manager Julie Evans said the campaign hoped to demystify concerns associated with breast screening.

"Most women think if I go for a mammogram they're going to pick something up and it's that fear of finding something, but that's not the case, only one in nine women will go on for further assessment," Ms Evans said.

"And even that one in nine isn't going to necessarily say it's breast cancer."

During October Bayaroma Café owner Kerry Darlington-Day will support the cause by serving customers' hot brew in the bright pink cups.

"I think cancer touches almost everybody in any form," Mrs Darlington-Day said.

"One of my good friend's had breast cancer last year and it can happen to anyone of us at any time.

"A lot of people don't put their own health first, especially busy mums that are trying to be a mother and working full time as well and we always put our health last, but if we're not healthy how can we look after everybody else," she said.

Free breast screens are available to all women aged 40 and above, book by calling 132050.

Hervey Bay businesses interested in buying the cups can call 43256310.

