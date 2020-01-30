Menu
Hervey Bay Softball - Terrors’ Travis Moody. Photo: Cody Fox
Softball and Baseball

Pink diamonds on display in Hervey Bay

BRENDAN BOWERS
30th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
SOFTBALL: There will be a sea of pink around the Hervey Bay Softball diamonds on Saturday.

Dedicated as the Pink Sports Day, the softball association players and officials will don pink clothing and have some fun while playing their fixtures.

The day will raise funds to help support Australians affected by breast cancer.

Association president Donna Jenkins is proud the association is rallying towards a good cause.

“Every year we hold a day to raise money for a worthwhile cause,” she said.

It was an easy decision for the association to select this cause as it is close to most people in the association.

“I don’t think there is one of our members who has not been effected in their lives in some way by breast cancer,” Jenkins said.

The association will be selling cupcakes and wristbands with money raised going towards the charity.

Matches will run throughout the day with the under 12 and under 16 fixtures commencing from 9am.

A grade men’s fixtures will round out the day from 5.30pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

