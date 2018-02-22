Pink Stumps and Hauritz return to Hervey Bay washed out

WET weather has forced the cancellation of Hervey Bay Cricket Association's Pink Stumps Day.

The event, due to be held Saturday, was cancelled as the turf wickets are unable to prepared.

It would have been former Australian Test spinner Nathan Hauritz's return to action on a Hervey Bay cricket field, and included games between Fraser United Cricket Club and the Hervey Bay Invitational XI, and the Emergency Services XI v Military Veterans XI.

Event organisers are currently working to secure a suitable alternative date to hold Pink Stumps Day next month.

Is your sport still on? Let us know: send an email to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au or phone 4120 1008.