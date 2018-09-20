Pink-up your scrapbooking

JUST FOR GIRLS: Happy Scrappers Group's Margaret McCulloch with some of the pink, breast cancer themed scrapbook pages created at a previous Girls Nite In.

MARYBOROUGH'S Happy Scrappers Group will hold its annual Girls Nite In to raise funds for breast cancer research.

They will scrap their usual monthly event and turn everything pink for a whole day and night.

Event organiser and group leader Margaret McCulloch said they had been running the night for 12-plus years every October.

"Each year the amount we raise it increases - it's only a small amount but every cent counts," Margaret said.

"Sometimes we sell breast cancer merchandise and hold an in-house progressive raffle, door prizes."

There will be an Icebreaker Crop Challenge with all requirements provided and a Decorated Bra competition.

Margaret said they have several cancer survivors in their group.

"We have about six ladies who have been affected by cancers, mainly breast cancers, and they are survivors," she said.

"They turn up each year to our events and we hope to see them this year."

The happy scrapper said she had been with the group not long after it inception.

"I have been with the group for about 12 years," Margaret said.

"The group had been running just a little bit longer and some other people where running it before Lesley Hansen and myself decided to take it on.

"We have built it up to 15-20 scrappers who come to our monthly groups held the first Saturday of each month. Lesley and I enjoy scrapbooking and back then we found that there was no groups to participate in and because we don't have scrapbook shops here in town or very limited."

Margaret said they had formed lots of good friendships.

"I actually found a cousin. I came from Victoria and have lived in Maryborough since the early 1980s," she said.

"One of our ladies who has been coming for six months, I spoke to her about my holidays at the time.

"She asked me where and I said Tassie to visit relatives and she said she had relatives down there to.

"After talking back and forth we discovered we were second cousins.

"She lives in the RV village. We actually have about six or seven ladies who come to our meetings."

Margaret said she loved the memories and just to be able to preserve them with scrapbooking.

"Scrapbooking can theme anything and everything from grandchildren to gardens," she said.

"I have done pages on creepy crawly grubs and orb spiders and pages of my husband and grandson canoeing in the dam.

"The themes are endless, so are the designs.

"We just learnt how to create reflections - the creations are endless.

"We try to teach the ladies something new every month and that might go for an hour or two class.

"It could be cards, scrapbooking pages and in the near future one lady is going to teach us how to create a mini brag book. It is not all about scrapbooking."

The theme for the Girls Nite In is pink and Margaret said she would like everyone to come dressed in pink.

"We use some of the breast cancer merchandise on our creations. The Senior Citizens are kindly donating the hall to our event and so that money we would normally pay for it use will also go towards our fundraiser."

The Girls Nite In will be held in the Senior Citizens Hall, Alice Street, Maryborough on Saturday, October 6 from 9am-midnight.

Morning and afternoon teas will be provided and you need to bring your own lunch, tools, paper, photos etc.

Cost is $20 which includes tea. Dress code is pink attire.

For catering purposes RSVPs are required by September 30. Phone Margaret on 0417224723.