Pirate ship docks in Fraser Coast marina

Graeme and Felicite Wylie on board their vessel the Notorious in Urangan harbour.

GRAEME and Felicite Wylie decided it was the pirate's life for them when they built a full-sized, fully-functioning 15th century ship five years ago.

Now you can get a glimpse of the impressive black-sailed ship docked at the Sandy Strait Marina in Urangan.

The Wylie's are inviting the public to take a look inside the ship, which has been modelled from a Spanish or Portuguese "Caravel" vessel.

Graeme Wylie on board his vessel the Notorious in Urangan harbour. Alistair Brightman

"It's like stepping back 500 years into a ship as authentic as a Caravel can be," Felicite said.

"Everyone who gets on absolutely loves it."

Adults and accompanied children can visit the ship today, Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

Entry fees are $5 for people aged 15 and over, $2 for children.